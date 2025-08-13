Uncertainty clouds finances for payers and health systems in Q2

The first half of 2025 was decidedly mixed for many publicly traded healthcare companies, and they’re facing murky waters in the back half of the year amid policy and cost upheaval.

In this episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare Associate Editor Dave Muoio and Senior Writer Paige Minemyer break down the topline takeaways from another round of corporate earnings calls, including a look at executive commentary on the “big, beautiful” policy environment.

