Uncertainty clouds finances for payers and health systems in Q2

The first half of 2025 was decidedly mixed for many publicly traded healthcare companies, and they’re facing murky waters in the back half of the year amid policy and cost upheaval.
In this episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare Associate Editor Dave Muoio and Senior Writer Paige Minemyer break down the topline takeaways from another round of corporate earnings calls, including a look at executive commentary on the “big, beautiful” policy environment.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- Elevated Medicare Advantage, ACA marketplace costs sting insurers in mixed Q2
- HCA Healthcare raises 2025 guidance on strong Q2, says Medicaid changes should be 'manageable'
- UnitedHealthcare to exit certain Medicare Advantage markets as costs balloon, impacting 600K enrollees
- Community Health Systems attributes Q2 volume stumble to low consumer confidence, immigration fears
- Oscar Health misses estimates in Q2, plans layoffs and inks Hy-Vee-branded ICHRA plan
- Aetna turnaround is a 'top priority' at CVS Health, CEO says, as Wall Street buoyed by insurance unit's rebound
- With buyouts looming, Humana improves outlook as revenue beats estimates in Q2
- Cost pressures limit Molina Healthcare during Q2 earnings as stock dips
- Ardent Health has no qualms about losing exchange volumes, execs say
- Cigna's solid Q2 results boosted by Evernorth revenue growth, limited exposure to elevated medical costs
- Universal Health Services addresses behavioral volume slip by targeting outpatient, downplays Medicaid cuts
- Elevance Health CEO Gail Boudreaux says company taking 'concrete steps' to address cost pressures
- Tenet Healthcare raises 2025 outlook on Q2 overperformance; concerns linger over ACA subsidies, slowed admissions
- Centene slashes 2025 guidance as it navigates ACA marketplace headwinds
- 'Humming on all cylinders': Alignment Healthcare CEO inks profit milestone, eyes growth