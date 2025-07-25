Centene posts $253M loss amid ACA marketplace woes

Centene posted a $253 million loss in the second quarter as it navigates significant cost pressures on the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces.

The earnings results fell short of Wall Street analysts' expectations, per Zacks Investment Research, though the company did beat expectations on revenue with $48.7 billion. By comparison, Centene reported $39.8 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in profit for Q2 2024.

Through the first six months of the year, the company brought in $95.4 billion in revenue and $1.05 billion in profit.

Shares in the company were down by 9% pre-market following the earnings release. Centene had already warned investors earlier this month that it was facing choppy financial waters, withdrawing its guidance for the year after an actuarial report suggested ACA growth would fall short of estimates.

"We are disappointed by our second quarter results, but we have a clear understanding of the trends that have impacted our performance, and are working with urgency and focus to restore our earnings trajectory," Centene CEO Sarah London said in the earnings release.

"Despite the shifting landscape, we believe that the staying power of Medicaid, Medicare and the Individual Marketplace is as strong as it has ever been," London continued. "Centene has significantly fortified our platform in service of these programs over the last three years, and as we move forward, we are focused on continuing to adapt with the market to deliver meaningful value to our members, our stakeholders and our shareholders over the long term."

The company reported a 93% medical loss ratio in the quarter, encompassing elevated costs on the marketplaces and Medicaid as well as risk adjustment revenue transfers in the ACA market that were lower than expected. The earnings announcement said these transfers were the leading factor in its Q2 loss.

The insurer's membership as of June 30 was 28 million, down by nearly 500,000 from the prior-year quarter, with most of the losses in Medicaid.

Centene said it will offer updated guidance for the year as part of its earnings call later today.