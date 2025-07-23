Cost pressures limit Molina Healthcare during Q2 earnings, stock dips 4%

Molina Healthcare is seeing sustained pressure as the insurer released its second-quarter financial results.

For the full year, the company anticipates a floor of $16.90 per diluted share and adjusted earnings to be at least $19 per diluted share. Earlier this month, the insurer warned medical cost pressures would affect adjusted earnings, lowering its target to between $21.50 and $22.50 per share.

Molina’s stock has dipped about 4% in after-hours trading.

“The current earnings pressure we are experiencing results from what we believe to be a temporary dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend which has recently accelerated.,” said CEO and President Joseph Zubretsky in a statement. “We are still performing near our long-term target ranges, and nothing has changed our outlook for the long-term performance of the business.”

Adjusted net income for the quarter is $5.48 per diluted share, similar to its preview from early July, for a decrease of 6% year over year.

Molina is hardly the only insurer facing flashing warning signs. Yesterday, Oscar Health cut guidance by slashing its outlook by about half a billion dollars. Elevance Health also lowered guidance, as did UnitedHealth Group. Aetna announced the company would pull itself off the individual markets next year.

The Affordable Care Act marketplace exchanges are in a perilous position, as premiums are expected to increase and the fate of enhanced premium subsidies looks uncertain at best.

Molina gained 167,000 members in the second quarter and pulled in $10.9 billion in revenue. Its full-year revenue estimate of $42 billion was reaffirmed Wednesday.

The company’s medical care ratio was 90.4% and 91.3% for the Medicaid side of the business. Molina says its marketplace medical care ratio, 85.4%, was above expectations when excluding the impact of past year member reconciliations and the ConnectiCare acquisition.

Editor's note: This story will be updated following the company’s earnings call with investors.