Community Health Systems beats Q2 revenue, earnings estimates; CEO to retire

Community Health Systems (CHS) shared word that it beat Q2 consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings, as well as news that CEO Tim Hingtgen will retire later this year.

The public for-profit logged net operating revenues of $3.13 billion for the quarter, above the $3.02 billion estimate. That’s a 0.2% dip from the second quarter of 2024 though same-store net operating revenues rose 6.5%, reflecting divestitures the company underwent during the past year.

The revenues outline a 7.4% year-over-year decline in admissions and an 8.3% decline in year-over-year admissions. However, same-store admissions rose by 0.3% while same-store adjusted admission fell by 0.7%.

Net income attributable to stockholders was $282 million ($2.09 per share), as opposed to the $13 million net loss (-$0.10 per share) a year prior. Those decrease to a $0.05 net loss per share for Q2 2025 and $-0.17 net loss per share for Q2 2024 when excluding adjusting items related to early extinguishment of debt and asset sales.

Across the first half of 2025, CHS’ net operating revenues have increased by 0.2% year over year, same-store net operating revenues are up 5% and as-reported net income has improved by $324 million ($2.43 per share).

“The Company continues to make good progress with its high priority strategic initiatives such as investments into growth projects and physician recruitment,” Hingtgen said in a release announcing the performance. “We remain confident that the organization is on the right trajectory for the long term.”

CHS’ stock value was down in after-hours trading. The company will elaborate on its performance in a Thursday morning earnings call.

The numbers landed alongside the announcement of Hingtgen’s plans to retire from his CEO and board member roles on Sept. 30. Kevin Hammons, CHS’ president and chief financial officer, will step into the interim CEO position at that time, while Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer shuffles into the temporarily vacant chief financial officer slot.

Hingtgen, who is “anticipated” to enter a consulting agreement with CHS’ management team upon retirement, had been with the company for 18 years and CEO for four and a half years. He said in the announcement that he decided to step down “for personal reasons, including a desire to spend more time with my family and to pursue a few dreams I have for my life.”

Hammons, who has been at CHS for over 28 years, has been neck-deep in the company’s finances, strategies and operations.

Notably, he’s credited as “the driving force behind CHS’ portfolio optimization project,” which in 2025 alone has seen the divestiture of ownership interests in six hospitals. And, earlier this week, the system announced it would be selling off ambulatory lab service assets to Labcorp for $195 million.

“The Board of Directors is confident that Tim, Kevin Jason and other Company executives will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition of leadership,” Board Chairman Wayne Smith said in the announcement. “Kevin and Jason will excel in their interim roles and in supporting our most important responsibility of providing quality care for patients.”