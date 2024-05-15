Finance

A deep dive into health system and health plan Q1 earnings

By Ayla Ellison, Paige Minemyer, Dave Muoio May 15, 2024 7:00am
In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," you'll hear from Paige Minemyer and Dave Muoio, two journalists from the Fierce Healthcare team. Together, they'll dive into first-quarter earnings updates from some of the largest health plans and health systems, sharing their key insights and the trends they've identified. 

Podnosis Earnings UnitedHealth Group Community Health Systems Elevance Health (Anthem) Evernorth HCA Healthcare Tenet Healthcare Centene Corporation Cigna Change Healthcare Humana CVS VillageMD Universal Health Services