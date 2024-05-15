A deep dive into health system and health plan Q1 earnings

In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," you'll hear from Paige Minemyer and Dave Muoio, two journalists from the Fierce Healthcare team. Together, they'll dive into first-quarter earnings updates from some of the largest health plans and health systems, sharing their key insights and the trends they've identified.
