Centene boosts guidance as it posts Q1 revenue, profit beat

Centene Corporation is boosting its guidance for the year following a quarter where it beat the Street in both profit and revenue.

The company posted $1.16 billion in profit and $40.4 billion in total revenue for the first quarter of 2024. By comparison, Centene reported $1.13 billion in profit and $38.9 billion in revenue in the prior year quarter.

Both figures surpassed Wall Street's expectations, according to analysts at Zacks Invesment Research.

Centene now expects at least $6.80 in earnings per share for 2024, according to the report.

"Centene's first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified platform," CEO Sarah London said in the press release. "We are pleased to raise full year 2024 guidance as we look to maximize the positive momentum being generated by our core businesses. We are executing against our strategic plans for growth and increasing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for our members and the communities we serve."

Of note in the quarter, Centene highlighted several key Medicaid contract wins in Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan. These followed disappointing results in Texas, which it is likely to challenge.

Total membership across Centene's product lines was 28.4 million in Q1, down slightly from 28.5 million in the prior year quarter. Medicaid enrollment was down by about 3 million amid the ongoing redetermination process, though that was largely offset by gains in its Affordable Care Act marketplace plans as well as Medicare prescription drug plans.

The company also reported a health benefits ratio of 87.1%, according to the report.