Humana confirms 2024 guidance even as it beats the Street in Q1

Humana posted $741 million in profit for the first quarter, surpassing Wall Street analysts' predictions.

The company also reported $29.6 billion in revenue for the first quarter, which beat the Street as well, according to Zacks Investment Research. By comparison, Humana brought in $1.2 billion in profit and $25 billion in revenue in the prior year quarter.

On the back of the performance, the company reaffirmed its earnings guidance and expects to bring in about $16 per share for the year. It is also anticipating a benefits ratio of 90% amid a spike in utilization in the Medicare Advantage (MA) program that dragged its finances in the fourth quarter.

The company took a conservative positioning for the year given the uncertainty around those trends. In prepared remarks, its leadership team—CEO Bruce Broussard, Chief Financial Officer Susan Diamond and Chief Operating Officer Jim Rechtin—said that the company also baked in impacts from the Change Healthcare cyberattack into its reaffirmed outlook, as there were positive signs around utilization in the first quarter.

"While we have seen some positive early medical cost indicators in both prior year development and current year utilization, we recognize the Change Healthcare disruption is impacting claim submissions and therefore took a more conservative approach to quarter end reserving resulting in a benefit expense ratio consistent with expectations," they said.

Humana reported $28.7 billion in revenue at its insurance segment, which it said was backed by higher per member premiums in Medicare as well as individual and group enrollment growth in MA. That was partially offset by ongoing declines in the company's commercial and standalone prescription drug plans as well as impacts from Medicaid redeterminations.

In the earnings release, the company did increase its projections around MA membership growth for the year by about 50,000 people and now expects growth of about 150,000 members or 2.8%.

Humana boasted 16.8 million medical members at the end of the first quarter.

Revenues at CenterWell were $4.8 billion in the first quarter, and Humana said it saw a boost from the performance of its home care business.