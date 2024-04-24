Community Health Systems logs expected Q1 net loss but beats on revenues

Community Health Systems (CHS) is kicking off 2024 with a somewhat narrowed $41 million net loss (-$0.32 per diluted share) and a solid uptick in operating revenues, according to first-quarter results released Wednesday.

The 71-hospital for-profit system had logged a $51 million net loss during the same period last year, which at the time CHS attributed to a bump in Medicare Advantage patient volume.

After excluding adjustments related to impairment losses and business transformation costs, the company landed at a net loss of $0.14 per share, which was about in line with consensus estimates.

However, CHS shared a rosier picture when it came to operating revenues. Its three-month net of $3.14 billion beat estimates by about $50 million and was a 1% increase over last year.

Same-store revenues, meanwhile, rose 5.7% as a result of the company’s numerous selloffs during the 2023 calendar year.

CHS said the net operating revenues came alongside a 2.3% decline in admissions and a 4% drop in adjusted admissions compared to the prior year. Those same metrics on a same-store basis rose 3.8% and 1.9%.

“We were pleased with our first quarter performance compared to both prior year and prior quarter,” CEO Tim Hingtgen said in a press release statement. “Progress was demonstrated on key operational and strategic priorities, and we remain focused on building further momentum as we pursue the opportunities available to us this year.”

Franklin, Tennessee-based CHS spans 15 states, about 12,000 acute care hospital beds and over 1,000 sites of care. Across 2023 it reported $3.18 billion in total net operating revenues across 2022, but a $0.41 per share net loss after excluding net business sale gains and other adjusting items amid several disappointing quarters for its investors.

Though CHS said it hasn’t yet completed any divestitures in the 2024 calendar year, last week the company announced plans to sell off a 351-bed hospital in Cleveland, Tennessee and its related businesses to Hamilton Health Care System for $160 million in cash.

CHS sold off eight other hospitals and the majority interest in a ninth across 2023 and hinted in February that more sales could bring a billion or more in proceeds to the company.

CHS reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance for the coming year and saw its shares rise in Wednesday night’s after-hours trading. Its executives will elaborate on the results in a conference call with investors Thursday morning.