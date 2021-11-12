Nominations open for Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 of 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of companies to rethink their innovation strategy in 2020, and that effort continues through 2021 as the effects linger.

While there are still plenty of questions going into 2022, many young companies have led the charge in innovating the pandemic landscape, from telehealth to chronic conditions to COVID-19-related services.

So, we want to know what you're made of. Beginning today, we're opening nominations for our annual Fierce 15 awards, marking the fourth year we've highlighted private healthcare companies that are really looking to change the face of the industry.

We want to showcase for our readers the newest ideas that could have a major positive impact in how they do business. That's what it means to be a fierce winner of the Fierce 15.

Take some of our previous winners. Oscar Health, which made our 2020 list, went public earlier this year and has since branched out to offer its tech stack as a standalone option for third-party payers and providers. It's also seen its membership grow in a big way over the past year.

Doctor on Demand, a 2021 winner, has merged with Grand Rounds Health to significantly expand its reach, rebranding last month as Included Health. The combined company is now aiming to show that it "includes" a slew of services while also offering an inclusive atmosphere for a diverse membership.

Cricket Health, a 2019 Fierce 15 pick, just secured its latest funding round in August, banking $83.5 million as demand grows for its personalized kidney care platform. The series B round was led by Valtruis and included existing backers Oak HC/FT and Cigna Ventures.

Think your company has what it takes to make our 2022 list? Submit your nomination below by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28.