'Podnosis': A deep dive into Q3 earnings, and key takeaways from the Fierce Health Payer Summit

By Ayla Ellison, Paige Minemyer, Dave Muoio Nov 15, 2023 7:00am
In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," you'll hear from two journalists from the Fierce Healthcare team: Paige Minemyer, senior editor of Fierce Health Payer, and Dave Muoio, a staff writer for Fierce Healthcare. Together, they guide you through their key insights from the inaugural Fierce Health Payer Summit in Austin and dive into the latest earnings updates from the largest health plans and health systems.

