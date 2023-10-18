Elevance Health boosts guidance as it posts $1.3B in Q3 profit

Elevance Health reported $1.3 billion in profit for the third quarter, beating the Street but falling short of the prior-year quarter's haul.

The insurer reported $1.6 billion in profit for the third quarter of 2022, making for a nearly 20% decline year over year.

The company did fall short of Wall Street analysts' expectations on revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research. It posted $42.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to its earnings report released Wednesday morning.

By comparison, it reported $39.9 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2022.

“Elevance Health delivered another quarter of solid performance reflecting the strength and balance of our diversified portfolio of businesses, our continued investments in innovation and growth, and our relentless focus on affordability, simplicity, and customer experience,” said CEO Gail Boudreaux in the release.

Through the first nine months of the year, Elevance Health has brought in $5.1 billion in profit and $128.7 billion in revenue.

In its health benefits segment, Elevance posted $36.7 billion in operating revenue, according to the report. Its membership decreased by 664,000 due to attrition in Medicaid amid the eligibility determinations, the company said.

Total medical membership in the third quarter was about 47.3 million, according to the report.

At Carelon, operating revenues were $11.9 billion, an increase of more than 14% from the prior-year quarter. Elevance Health said the growth there was driven in large part by the expansion of its post-acute care business, improved performance in behavioral health and the company's acquisition of specialty pharmacy BioPlus.

The company boosted its guidance following the results and now expects full-year earnings of at least $33 per share.