Sutter Health slips to 0.1% operating margin, $98M net loss in Q3

Sutter Health ended its third quarter with a $37 million operating loss (-0.1% operating margin) and $98 million net loss, though those totals don’t include millions of potential revenue the organization is waiting for the government to approve.

The Sacramento-based nonprofit system reported $3.8 billion in total operating revenues for the period ended Sept. 30, which was down 4.6% from Q3 2022’s nearly $3.99 billion. Operating expenses increased 2.5% year over year from Q3 2022’s $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion.

Across the nine months of 2023, Sutter’s $11.43 billion in total operating revenues and $11.35 billion total operating expenses represent year-over-year increases of 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively. These place the organization at an $80 million year-to-date operating income (0.7% operating margin), which is down from the prior year’s $288 million (2.6% operating margin).

Though Sutter’s operations are a fair berth behind 2022, a key piece missing in this year’s tally is pending revenue and expenses related to the 2023-2024 hospital fee program enacted in California to fund Medi-Cal coverage expansions.

During the first nine months of 2022, respective revenue and expenses from the program were $385 million and $249 million, bringing Sutter $136 million in operating income through the program.

Sutter has submitted related revenue and expenses to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is awaiting approval, meaning that neither met the criteria to be included in this week’s filing.

On the other hand, $128 million received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse COVID-19 pandemic costs were included in the year-to-date revenue tally, according to the filing.

In management’s commentary on the nine-month results, Sutter attributed a 4% gain in patient service revenues to higher patient volumes. A 5.6% rise in year-to-date operating expenses came from a combination of labor force expansions and merit increases, increased volumes and supply pricing pressures.

Adding these numbers to 2023’s more stable investment market leaves Sutter’s nine-month net income at $365 million. This is a major turnaround from the $538 million net loss of the same time last year, which management noted was “due to an increase in change in net unrealized gains and losses on investments of $996 [million] and a prior year loss on deconsolidation of affiliate [Samuel Merritt University] of $208 [million]” during that year.

As of Sept. 30, Sutter’s nine-month gross patient revenue payer mix broke down to 43.7% Medicare, 18.9% Medi-Cal, 34.7% commercial and 2.7% other. Outpatient revenues comprised 45% of its nine-month total revenues.

The 22-hospital nonprofit employs about 54,000 people, 35,000 full-time, and lists 4,098 licensed beds. Across the entirety of 2022, it reported $278 million in operating income but a $249 million net loss.

Sutter’s reports of higher volumes are in line with recent weeks’ quarterly disclosures from large for-profit health systems such as HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. Kaiser Permanente, another California nonprofit, shared news a few days ago of a $239 million Q3 gain.