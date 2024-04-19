Online chatter points to broad layoffs at Optum—but the full extent is unclear

UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum appears to have laid off a significant percentage of its workforce, Fierce Healthcare has learned, though the full extent of those job cuts remains unclear.

A layoff message board and posts on social media platforms appear to show Optum has reduced its workforce by hundreds, if not thousands, of employees. The company laid off 400 employees in its California care division, an anonymous source told Fierce Healthcare.

Anonymous message board posters said up to 500 employees were affected at Landmark Health, a home health provider subsidiary. While the total number of Optum employees affected by layoffs has not been confirmed, announcements from individuals are popping up on social media.

Optum itself has not immediately returned a request for comment, and it does not appear WARN Act notices have been filed in states where there is buzz about the layoffs. The insurance giant has been accused of violating mass layoff laws in a lawsuit brought forward by former employees, Becker’s Payer reported in November.

UnitedHealthcare is still reeling from the Change Healthcare cyberattack. Optum CEO Amar Desai, M.D., said at a conference in February that Optum was in communication with cybersecurity leaders but that the company was spared from Change’s systems.

UHG reported a $1.4 billion loss during its first-quarter earnings call this week, but revenues still increased and the company outperformed the market’s EPS expectations. The markets reacted positively, while many providers struggle with the cyberattack’s aftermath.

Optum is also under scrutiny for its efforts to acquire Steward Health Care’s physician group. Massachusetts state legislators are calling on federal regulators to halt the transaction.

This is a developing story. Senior writer Paige Minemyer contributed to this reporting.