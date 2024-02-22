Optum's Change Healthcare responding to 'cybersecurity issue'

Change Healthcare is mitigating a "cybersecurity issue" that began Wednesday, and details remain scant.

The company, now a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group's Optum, disclosed Wednesday afternoon that it was experiencing connectivity issues that were later updated to be "enterprise-wide." Late Wednesday, the company confirmed that the issues were caused by a cybersecurity concern.

Optum last updated the situation late this morning, saying the incident appears to be isolated to Change Healthcare's platforms and that it had not spread to other segments of UHG.

"Change Healthcare is experiencing a cyber security issue, and our experts are working to address the matter," the company said. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact."

Change Healthcare provides the technology for revenue cycle and payment management to multiple sectors within the healthcare industry. It joined the fold at UnitedHealth Group in the fall of 2022 after clearing a legal challenge to the $8 billion deal.

Change processes 15 billion healthcare transactions each year, and its "clinical connectivity solutions" touch a third of U.S. patients, according to the company's website.