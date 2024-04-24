Acute, behavioral revenue gains push Universal Health Services to $262M Q1 profit

Universal Health Services (UHS) handily outpaced analyst estimates during the first quarter amid revenue and volume improvements across its acute and behavioral care businesses alike.

In topline earnings numbers released Wednesday, the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based for-profit shared net income of $261.8 million ($3.82 per diluted share) during the opening frame of 2024, up from $163.1 million ($2.28 per diluted share) a year prior.

Net revenues across the company rose 10.8% year over year to $3.84 billion, which was about $70 million above Seeking Alpha’s estimate.

Across its 27 acute care hospitals and other related locations, UHS’ earnings release outlined same-facility year-over-year increases across adjusted admissions (4.5%) and adjusted patient days (3.4%).

The uptick in visits brought substantially more funds, with CHS reporting same-facility net revenues rising by 9.6%, net revenue per adjusted admission growing by 4.6% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increasing by 5.8%.

Within its 333 inpatient behavioral health facilities and other portions of its behavioral business, UHS saw same-facility adjusted admissions dip by 0.8% while adjusted patient days rose by 2%.

Still, same-facility net revenues were 10.4% higher than last year’s first quarter as net revenue per adjusted admission jumped by 11.2% and net revenue per adjusted patient day rose 8.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities rose $106 million year over year to $396 million in the first quarter. UHS also noted that it has repurchased 700,000 of its shares for about $125.1 million, and warned that a to-be-finalized nine-figure jury award against one of its subsidiaries could have a material effect on the broader company.

UHS will elaborate on its first quarter performance in a Thursday morning earnings call.

The company is coming off a $717.8 million net profit across all of 2023, when its net revenues grew 6.6% over the prior year. It employs roughly 96,700 people and reaches 39 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.