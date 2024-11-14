Massachusetts Blues launches new doula pilot program, caregiving support

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts members will benefit from an expanded partnership with Maven Clinic, a new doula pilot program and more caregiving support in collaboration with Cleo, the company announced Nov. 13.

Its doula program, called Accompany Doula Care, connects “racially and ethnically diverse” members with a trained doula. The pilot will collect data to assess whether the program is adequately reaching members through the birthing timeline, including prenatal visits, in-person support during childbirth and postpartum visits.

Black women experience higher levels of maternal morbidity, Blue Cross’ health equity report found.

Eligible Blues members will also have access to Maven Clinic’s Menopause and Midlife Health program. This program can be utilized as a buy-up for self-insured accounts, a news release explains.

“As early digital health adopters, they [BCBSMA] have long recognized the power of technology to meet women and families where they are," said Neel Shah, M.D., chief medical officer of Maven Clinic, in a statement.

In February, BCBSMA partnered with Maven to offer 24-hour video calls and support for women on reproductive health journeys. These services include sleep coaching, surrogacy support, pediatric support, virtual doulas, preconception care, menopause specialists and more.

Family caregiving platform Cleo will be available to Blues employer members beginning in January. The platform is aimed at caring for infants up to seniors.

"Without dedicated caregiver support, many detrimental health issues can arise, including chronic stress, depression, anxiety and isolation," said Cleo CEO Madhavi Vemireddy, M.D. "We're thrilled to be working with Blue Cross to provide parenting, eldercare, and sandwich generation support to drive positive health outcomes so that women and their families can focus on the joys of caregiving.”

In total, the offerings further BCBSMA’s mission to become the “best plan for women’s health in the country,” said BCBSMA President and CEO Sarah Iselin.