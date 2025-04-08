J.D. Power: Health insurers fall short of other industries in the digital consumer experience

Consumers are using their insurers' websites, mobile apps and other digital platforms in greater numbers, but their experiences often fall short of expectations, according to a new report.

Analysts at J.D. Power released the 2025 Healthcare Digital Experience Study on Tuesday morning, with commercial health plans' apps earning an experience score of 635 out of 1,000 and Medicare Advantage plans earning a 597.

By comparison, wealth management companies' apps earned a 794 score, property and casualty insurers scored a 700 and automotive financing companies scored a 672, according to J.D. Power.

The biggest challenge for consumers, according to the report, is easily finding needed information through insurers' apps. For plans that do make it simple for members to access key data, overall satisfaction scores increase, but payers fail to deliver 39% of the time.

“So many daily interactions with service providers are successfully managed digitally, resulting in continually higher customer expectations for a world-class digital experience,” said Eric McCready, director of digital solutions at J.D. Power, in a press release. “However, health insurance providers have a lot of work to do to close the gap to other industries."

"The most important factors driving member satisfaction with mobile apps and websites include making it easy to find the information they need; providing clear explanations of deductibles and out-of-pocket spending; and offering intuitive navigational elements," McCready continued. "Many plans are simply not delivering on those basics."

How members experience and interact with digital platforms plays a role in renewal trends, according to the study. For people enrolled in commercial plans that scored 801 or more on satisfaction, 58% were likely to have a positive view of their employer.

In Medicare Advantage, 85% of individuals enrolled in plans with similar satisfaction scores said they "definitely will" renew their current plans. That is more than double the loyalty rate for plans that scored 500 points or less for their digital experiences, J.D. Power found.

The number of people using these applications is rising, too, which solidifies the opportunity payers have to interface in a positive way with members. Thirty-seven percent of members used their plans' app in the past year, up from 31% in 2024.

Mobile apps have greater satisfaction scores than payer websites or phone calls. However, when members report a poor experience, just 27% said they're likely to use that channel again.