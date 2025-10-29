The future of AI for health insurance

The hype around artificial intelligence in healthcare has yet to fizzle out. The technology offers a significant opportunity for healthcare organizations to reduce complexity and inefficiencies in the system. However, there are plenty of risks to navigate, too.

In this episode of "Podnosis," Senior Writer Paige Minemyer sits down with Sandeep Dadlani, CEO of Optum Insight and former chief technology officer at UnitedHealth Group, to discuss how the industry giant is deploying AI today and the guardrails that are necessarily in place to keep patient data safe.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: