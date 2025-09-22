UnitedHealth taps Sandeep Dadlani to lead Optum Insight unit

UnitedHealth Group has tapped Sandeep Dadlani as the CEO of its Optum Insight division.

Dadlani previously served as chief digital and technology officer at UHG. In a post on LinkedIn, he said he's "honored and privileged" to take the helm at Optum Insight.

"AI is the most important technology of our lifetime. Healthcare is the most important use case," Dadlani wrote. "Optum Insight is at the intersection of AI and Healthcare. I believe we have the brightest minds and best AI talent to seize this pivotal moment."

This is the second change at the top for Optum Insight in this year alone, as in May the company named Dhivya Suryadevara as CEO. She also has served as the CEO of Optum Financial, dating back to February 2024.

It's not clear whether Suryadevara is still employed by UnitedHealth Group. Her LinkedIn page still lists her as CEO of Optum Insight and Optum Financial.

The shift at the top of Optum Insight marks another leadership change for this specific business unit, but UnitedHealth Group has seen multiple leadership shifts over the past several months following the news that then-CEO Andrew Witty would step down from his role.

Within Optum, these changes saw Patrick Conway, M.D., replace Amar Desai, M.D., as CEO of Optum Health. Conway also serves as the CEO of the broader Optum.

In his post, Dadlani said the "possibilities ahead of us are endless" for the Optum Insight team.

"Our mission is clear: to help make the health system work better for everyone," he wrote. "It will take bold thinking, breakthrough solutions and moving at 100X to push the boundaries of what’s possible and deliver better outcomes for providers, payers and patients."

"This is my first week and I am already convinced that Optum Insight has the team, the technology and the determination to make it happen," he said.