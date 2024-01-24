Federal officials trumpet record high ACA enrollment

More than 21.3 million people will be enrolled in an Affordable Care Act during this year's open enrollment period, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today.

Almost five million more people have signed up for a plan this year than last year, with open enrollment set to continue through the end of January in four states and Washington, D.C.

Top-ranking federal officials pointed to the enrollment numbers as proof of the program's vital importance.

“For decades, when it came to federal programs we could depend on to keep Americans covered, three were always top of mind — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, but now it’s crystal clear that we need to add a fourth — the Affordable Care Act,” said Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in statement.

"Numbers do not lie: Not only is demand for Marketplace insurance coverage at an all-time high, but the Marketplaces are delivering on the Affordable Care Act’s promise to provide the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance to millions of Americans," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

CMS highlighted how four in five Healthcare.gov customers were able to find coverage for $10 or less per month for the 2024 plan year after subsidies. The agency also credited the Biden Administration for giving out nearly $100 million in Navigator awards, which lets organizations hire staff to help consumers, according to the press release.

When compared to open enrollment last year, 4.2 million more individuals with household incomes less than 250% of the federal poverty level, equal to $75,000 per year for a family of four, enrolled during this open enrollment period.

State-based enrollment deadlines vary, but the healthcare.gov platform ended Jan. 16. CMS noted that eligible individuals can apply to Medicaid or CHIP year-round.