More than 15M people secured coverage on Healthcare.gov through mid-December: HHS

The number of people signing up for coverage on Healthcare.gov has crossed 15 million, according to new data from the Biden administration.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that as of Dec. 15, 15.3 million people have chosen plans on the Affordable Care Act's exchanges, surpassing previous records. On that day alone, 745,000 secured marketplace plans, the highest single day ever.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a release that sign-ups are currently up 33% year-over-year.

Dec. 15 was the deadline to secure a plan that kicks in on Jan. 1.

“Millions of Americans signing up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act is good news. It means more Americans have the peace of mind of knowing that going to the doctor won't empty their bank account,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release.

The feds are now estimating that more than 19 million people will sign up for 2024 coverage on the exchanges, an increase of 7 million under the Biden administration.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, with coverage secured by then to start on Feb. 1