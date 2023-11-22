4.5M have signed up for coverage on the ACA exchanges so far in open enrollment: CMS

Open enrollment on the insurance marketplaces began on Nov. 1, and more than 4.5 million people have selected plans in the early weeks of the process, according to new federal data.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released its first snapshot report on signs for Affordable Care Act plans, and noted that about 20% of the total, or 920,000 people, are new enrollees on the exchanges. The remaining 80%, or 3.7 million, are people who had active coverage in 2023 and returned to renew or select a new 2024 plan.

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a press release that the agency is seeing "an increase in plan selections and a significant increase in the number of new enrollees year over year."

Providing quality, affordable healthcare options is a top priority and the numbers prove that our focus is in the right place,” she said. “I am excited to see such a strong early showing and I encourage all those looking for affordable healthcare coverage to visit HealthCare.gov.”

Throughout 2023, CMS noted increases in enrollment, according to the announcement. About 1.5 million additional people signed up for plans on the ACA exchanges between March and September of this year compared to 2022.

This likely includes people shifting from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program as part of the unwinding process, CMS said.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release that four in five people signing up for exchange plans can secure coverage for $10 or less per month after subsidies.

“This year’s Marketplace enrollment season is off to a strong start," he said. "At HHS, we are working nonstop to connect everyone who needs health care with coverage they can afford. Americans deserve the peace of mind that comes with being insured."