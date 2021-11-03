Humana posts $1.5B profit based on Medicare Advantage growth but cuts 2021 outlook

Humana posted $1.5 billion in profit in the third quarter but cut its financial outlook for 2021 due in part to higher-than-expected COVID-19 costs.

The insurer’s third-quarter earnings report released on Wednesday though pointed to strong growth in its Medicare Advantage offerings and lower-than-expected healthcare use among MA beneficiaries.

Humana’s MA individual membership is expected to grow 11% compared to the previous year.

“Given a highly competitive market, this type of growth is difficult, but we believe our success speaks to the value that our MA plans deliver to Medicare beneficiaries,” said Humana CEO Bruce Broussard in a statement.

Humana also generated $20.7 billion in revenue for the third quarter, which fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Despite these results, Humana cut its full-year outlook based on a surge of COVID-19 cases in the quarter linked to the Delta variant. Back in July, Humana predicted that non-COVID MA healthcare use will run 2.5% below baseline in the second half of the year and the insurer assumed there would be minimal COVID-19 treatment and testing costs.

But while hospitalization levels were on par with what Humana expected, MA use was lower than previously anticipated.

Humana though is taking a more “conservative posture going into the final months of 2021,” its release said. The insurer now believes that MA utilization will run about 1% below its baseline.