Humana completes acquisition of Kindred at Home

Humana has completed its acquisition of Kindred at Home, the insurer announced late Tuesday.

With the deal finished, Humana is now the country's largest provider of home healthcare services. Kindred at Home provides home health, hospice and personal care to more than 550,000 patients each year, Humana said.

The insurer bought out its remaining stake, about 60% of the company, for $5.7 billion in a deal announced earlier this year.

Kindred will be folded into the insurer's Home Solutions business arm and will adopt Humana's payer-agnostic health services branding, CareWell, under which it will operate as CenterWell Home Health beginning next year.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Kindred at Home and fully integrate their home health services and clinical expertise into Humana’s value-based home health business,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana’s CEO, in a statement.

“The addition of Kindred at Home will help us significantly expand our home health offering, with a focus on accelerating clinical innovation, improving patient outcomes, increasing satisfaction for patients and providers, reducing the total cost of care and providing greater value for health plan partners," Broussard said.

Humana is aiming to divest Kindred's hospice arm, executives said earlier this year.

“We are excited to welcome all of the Kindred at Home associates to Humana. Through this acquisition, we are adding thousands of caregivers, nurses, therapists and physicians to our teams, and are confident in the clinical skills, expertise and patient-centricity they will bring to Humana’s Home Solutions business,” said Greg Sheff, interim president for Humana’s Home Solutions segment, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely together to grow our value-based home health offering and find new ways to positively change the future of home healthcare.”