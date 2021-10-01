Humana launching 72 new Medicare plans for 2022

Humana is launching 72 new Medicare Advantage plans for 2022 across hundreds of additional counties, the insurer announced Friday.

This includes 42 new Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, three MA-only plans, and 27 special needs plans, Humana said. The company will expand its HMO Medicare plans into 115 new counties and PPO Medicare plans into 162 new counties.

Humana also intends to bring its dual special needs plans to 268 new counties. The overall expansion will allow it to reach 4 million additional Medicare eligibles.

“After considering the needs of our members and how we could offer them more for 2022, we designed our Medicare plans to address people’s whole-life needs—with a particular focus on their most important health care needs and delivering the human care our members expect from Humana,” said Alan Wheatley, president of Humana's Retail Segment, in a statement.

“Our 2022 product continuum evolves our Medicare capabilities to meet the personalized needs of individuals across the country as we address health equity in the diverse populations we serve," Wheatley said.

Medicare open enrollment begins on Oct. 15, and insurers are now outlining their offerings for the coming plan year.

Humana's slate of benefits for 2022 includes $0 copayments for primary care, outpatient behavioral health and urgent care visits conducted via telehealth, which has grown substantially in popularity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, members who are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus will have access to $0 copays for treatment, testing and vaccinations, as well as up to 14 days of home-delivered meals, or 28 meals total.

New or expanded benefits targeting social needs include the Healthy Foods card, which is now available to members in almost all dual special needs plans, Humana said. Depending on location and their plan, members have access to a monthly food allowance of between $35 and $100 that can be used at a variety of national chains.

A new Flex Card will also be available in some Florida plans and will provide a $250 debit card that can be used to cover out-of-pocket costs for dental, hearing and vision services or devices.

Humana is also growing the number of plans in its Part D Senior Savings Model, which caps the price of insulin at $35 per month. The program will be available in 429 plans, up from 268 in the 2021 plan year.