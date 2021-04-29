Anthem completes acquisition of home health company myNEXUS

Anthem has completed its acquisition of home health benefits manager MyNEXUS, the insurer announced Thursday morning.

MyNEXUS offers comprehensive home-based nursing management to health insurers, providing integrated clinical services to some 1.7 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in 20 states.

The company's platforms largely automate the visit and authorization, which allows members to access care more quickly, according to the announcement. MyNEXUS will be folded into Anthem's Diversified business group.

“We are excited to combine myNEXUS’ power of digital and advanced analytics to expertly manage and coordinate home-based healthcare with the offerings that the Diversified Business Group brings including a deeper set of clinical pathways and member navigation as well as social drivers of health and behavioral health, to create truly integrated solutions,” said Prakash Patel, M.D., executive vice president and president of Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

“The addition of myNEXUS fits with Anthem’s strategy to deliver whole-person care and offer a seamless end to end experience that will help improve outcomes, reduce readmissions and improve members’ and their family’s experience of wellbeing," Patel said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and myNEXUS will operate as a wholly-owned Anthem subsidiary.

The insurer first announced the deal in March, with expectations that it would close in the second quarter.