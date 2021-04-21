Anthem raises outlook as it posts $1.7B in Q1 profit

Anthem brought in $1.7 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2021, beating Wall Street analysts' projections.

Profits were up 9.3% from the first quarter of 2020, according to the insurer's financial release, when the company brought in $1.5 billion.

Revenues were $32.4 billion for the quarter, which fell short of expectations from Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was also up 9.3% year over year, Anthem said, from $29.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our results in the first quarter reflect strong execution and a continued focus on supporting our communities through the pandemic," said Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO. "We expect the positive momentum in the first quarter to persist through the balance of the year, driven by our commitment to delivering affordable healthcare and innovative solutions for those we serve."

"At Anthem, we are modernizing our business while transforming into a digitally-enabled platform for health. Our solid performance demonstrates the value we bring to the market and I am confident that we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities for growth," Boudreaux said.

Membership reached 43.5 million members as of March 31, an increase of 1.4 million from the first quarter of 2020, Anthem said. Government business enrollment was up by 1.8 million, reflecting growth in both Medicare and Medicaid.

As Anthem continues to shift members to its IngenioRx pharmacy benefit manager, gain at the business segment is on the rise, according to the financial report. Operating gain at IngenioRx reached $407 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 16.6% from the first quarter of 2020.

Due to the results, Anthem raised its outlook for the year and now expects earnings of more than $25.10 per share and revenues of $135.1 billion.