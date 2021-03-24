Anthem to acquire home health company myNEXUS

Anthem is planning to acquire myNEXUS, a company that manages home-based nursing services for insurers.

According to the announcement, myNEXUS provides support to 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members across 20 states. The company's platform largely automates the visit and authorization, getting care to the member faster, they said.

MyNEXUS uses a digital analytics tool in tandem with a team of more than 250 clinicians to plan and optimize home care, the companies said. In addition, it works with a nationwide network of providers and nursing agencies for local care.

“Providing timely care for members in their homes allows for both excellent personalized care as well as the comfort of being in preferred environments,” said Prakash Patel, M.D., executive vice president at Anthem and president of Anthem's diversified business group, in a statement. “Bringing the right level of whole person care into the home has been demonstrated to improve outcomes, reduce readmissions and improve members’ and their family’s experience of wellbeing.”

Anthem will acquire the business from WindRose Health Investors, a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. The insurer expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approvals.

MyNEXUS will operate as part of Anthem's diversified business group once the deal is finalized, the insurer said. The acquisition will not impact Anthem's 2021 earnings guidance, according to the announcement.

Anthem said it expects the deal to enhance its ability to offer integrated, whole-person care across multiple sites and that it fits into the insurer's growth strategy around coordinated care.

"The myNEXUS team is thrilled to be partnering with Anthem to build upon the value we deliver to our customers and their members," Juan Vallarino, CEO of myNEXUS, in a statement. "The strength of Anthem’s Diversified Business Group platform will allow us to broaden our capabilities as we strive to transform how quality healthcare is delivered to the people we serve.”