Tenet Healthcare's Rittenmeyer calls third quarter 'more challenging than the second' quarter

As Tenet Healthcare reported its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer said it shaped up to be "in many ways more challenging than the second, with COVID positive inpatient census surging by approximately 64% in our markets in late July and August."

The Dallas-based health system giant reported operating revenues were $3.8 billion in the third quarter which ended Sept. 30, down 1.2% from the same quarter in 2019. The drop was attributed to lower patient volumes as a result of COVID, which was substantially offset by higher patient acuity and negotiated rate increases.

Still, Tenet reported it narrowed its net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $197 million from losses of $227 million in the same quarter of 2019.

"Our operators executed exceptionally throughout our entire system, ensuring they cared for the surge in COVID patients and continued the safe return of non-COVID patient volumes closer to normalized levels," Rittenmeyer said in a statement.

As of October 19, Tenet had about $3.3 billion of cash on hand and no borrowings under its $1.9 billion line-of-credit facility, officials said in a statement.

The company has received about $1.5 billion of Medicare advance payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) so far. Tenet also received about $890 million of grant aid from federal stimulus relief funds and recognized approximately $453 million of grant aid as income in the third quarter with grants received being evaluated based on recently updated guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services.

"With the issuance of revised guidance on grant income from HHS late in the quarter, we, along with other providers, are facing new challenges in terms of federal support," Rittnemeyer said. "We believe our hospitals’ focus on additions of strategic service lines, coupled with continued positive growth and efficiency at USPI and Conifer, has positioned us well this quarter and provides the basis for continued solid performance going forward.”

Tenet will hold a call with investors on Wednesday at 10 a.m. via webcast.