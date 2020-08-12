CEO of Tenet Healthcare's revenue cycle company Conifer steps down

When Tenet Healthcare announced the hiring of a new chief for Conifer Health Solutions in January, officials said his hiring was among key milestones needed for its planned spin out of the revenue cycle company.

That new president and CEO—Joseph Eazor—was expected to lead Conifer through the planned spinoff and post-completion. However, officials announced this week, Eazor will step down at the end of August.

"Mr. Eazor has made this decision for personal reasons unrelated to his working relationship at Conifer or Tenet," officials said in a release.

Webinar Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX Please join this webinar to learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology. Register Today

RELATED: With new Conifer CEO, Tenet Healthcare says key element in place for spinoff

“We respect Joe’s decision and are sorry to see him leave at this time. He had made solid contributions during his short tenure," said Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet's executive chairman and CEO. “In the past three months, Conifer has significantly strengthened its team with the additions of Arvind Ramakrishnan as Chief Operating Officer and Matt Bayley as Chief Commercial Operations Officer, which will help ensure continued exceptional performance.”

Tenet has said it expects to spinout Conifer by June 2021.

“We do not expect this change will impact the spin schedule or any of our operations,” Rittenmeyer said. “And we have begun the process of evaluating candidates for CEO.”