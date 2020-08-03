Tenet generated $88M in profits in Q2 with federal relief funds offsetting declines in patient volume

Tenet Healthcare generated $88 million in profits for the second quarter as federal COVID-19 relief funding as patient volumes shifted dramatically over the past few months.

The earnings released late Monday by the hospital chain is the latest to show how $175 billion in federal relief are helping hospital chains stay afloat.

Tenet reported net income from continuing operations of $88 million, compared with $24 million in profit in the same period from 2019.

“Without a doubt, the financial support of the CARES Act provided an important bridge to minimize the financial crisis the pandemic created, allowing uninterrupted care for our patients and communities,” said Ronald Rittenmeyer, executive chairman and CEO of Tenet, in a statement.

Net operating revenues for hospitals was $6.9 billion in the second quarter, a decline of 10% from $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

For Tenet’s ambulatory segment, net revenues were $368 million, nearly 30% below the level earned in the second quarter of 2019. Net patient service revenues were $6.3 billion in the second quarter compared with $7.1 billion in 2019.

Tenet said that it received $1.5 billion from Medicare advance payments, which it must pay back by April 2021. It also got more than $850 million in aid from the $175 billion provider relief fund passed by Congress a few months ago.

Other major hospital systems such as HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services also attributed profits in the second quarter to help from the relief fund.

Tenet said the funding was pivotal as patient volumes have been on a roller coaster since the onset of the pandemic in March.

Hospital admissions were down 33% in April compared with the same month in 2019. But volumes rebounded slightly in May, which were down 20% compared with May 2019 and down 10% in June compared with the same month in 2019.

Outpatient visits, however, were down more than 60% in April compared to the same period in 2019. Outpatient visits did climb in June, as they were only down 10% compared to the same month last year, Tenet’s earnings release said.