Human-centered design in healthcare

Human-centered design is crucial in healthcare—but it’s often invisible. Rooted in systems thinking, it considers the broader ecosystems that shape patient needs.

Design can make or break a patient’s experience. Yet many organizations don’t fully understand what this approach involves or how to implement it effectively.

CannonDesign works across sectors, including healthcare, to help organizations design smarter. Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with Abbie Clary, principal and co-director of CannonDesign's global health practice, about the firm’s design philosophy, its importance to health equity and how healthcare organizations’ approach to design is evolving.

