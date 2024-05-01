'Podnosis': Inside the plans to build a health innovation hub in New Jersey’s SciTech Scity

Did you know about SciTech City, a developing mini city in Jersey City? It's quickly becoming a hub for investment, although it might not be widely known yet. SciTech City, anchored by the Liberty Science Center, is set to expand with plans for a new public STEM high school, tech-oriented housing and a health innovation hub focused on wellness.

Key partners like Bristol Myers Squibb, Sheba Medical Center from Israel, and now RWJBarnabas Health have joined the project. RWJBarnabas Health will collaborate on designing the health innovation hub, showcasing cutting-edge technologies for SciTech City and beyond.

Anastassia Gliadkovskaya recently spoke with Eyal Zimlichman, M.D., the head of Sheba's innovation program and founder and director of ARC Innovation, to dive into the details of this unique initiative.

