Designing with neurodiversity in mind

It is estimated that up to 20% of people globally are neurodivergent. Many neurodivergent individuals, including those with autism, have unique sensory needs. To best serve them in healthcare settings, the design of such spaces should ideally engage attention without overwhelming it.

When Jefferson Health announced it would be building a new specialty care pavilion, Wendy Ross, M.D., saw an opportunity. As director of the Center for Autism & Neurodiversity at Jefferson, Ross understood the importance of thoughtful design.

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya interviews Ross about how she collaborated with co-workers, students and patients to test and incorporate innovative features into the new building, such as chairs with privacy screens and immersive artwork.

