UPDATED Coronavirus tracker: Blue Cross NC waives MA copays for primary care through end of 2020

UPDATED Tuesday, June 2 at 10:20 a.m.

Blue Cross NC extends Medicare Advantage copay waivers through end of 2020

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will waive Medicare Advantage copayments for primary care and outpatient behavioral healthcare through the end of 2020, the insurer announced Tuesday.

Blue Cross NC said that the covered visits must be to in-network providers but do not have to be specifically for COVID-19-related visits. Both in-person and telehealth visits will be applicable.

The Blues plan has 69,000 Medicare Advantage members.

“Blue Cross NC is committed to doing all we can to best serve our members during this public health crisis,” said Rahul Rajkumar, chief medical officer at Blue Cross NC. “By eliminating these copays, we hope that it will make it easier, and encourage our senior members to get the care they need.”