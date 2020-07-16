Poll: 75% of public supports more hospital COVID-19 relief funding as Congress ponders next move

A new poll sponsored by the hospital industry found widespread, bipartisan support for another $100 billion in additional funding to help hospitals combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll, released Thursday from the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) and the American Hospital Association (AHA), found 75% supported giving hospitals another $100 billion to help combat COVID-19. The poll results come as the hospital lobby is hoping to convince Congress for another round of relief funding after lawmakers previously approved $175 billion.

“We continue to be in the midst of one of the greatest financial crises in our history,” said Rick Pollack, CEO of the AHA, on a call with reporters on the poll.

The poll not only found strong support overall for more relief funding, but also across all parties. The poll found 60% of Republicans support more funding, as well as 76% of independents and 89% of Democrats.

There is also large support for giving civil liability protection to providers to shield them from lawsuits associated with COVID-19 care, with 79% offering support for liability protection.

Another 68% approve of shielding hospitals from lawsuits related to shortages of equipment or personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress has given providers $175 billion to help them handle the financial crisis.

Pollack said that hospitals aren’t just dealing with the cancellation of elective procedures but also an increase in uninsured care due to people losing their jobs from the pandemic. Hospitals are also faced with higher expenses for not just supplies but also expanding capacity, creating new alternative sites of care and retrofitting facilities.

AHA has estimated that hospitals could lose $323 billion this year due to the pandemic, underscoring the need for more funding.

But it remains unclear what Congress’ next move will be on novel coronavirus legislation. The House passed—largely along party lines—more than a month ago a $3 trillion stimulus package that includes $100 billion to providers, but that legislation has stalled in the Senate as Republicans are reticent to dole out more funding.

The FAH and AHA have been in talks with lawmakers and are hoping for action when the Senate returns from its July 4 recess next week. Discussions on another package are going to be “top of mind” when the Senate returns, Pollack said.

Republicans have also showed support for liability protections for businesses.

But the industry is also searching for relief in other areas, chiefly the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded the program and doled out billions in advance payments to providers. But the program has since been suspended, and now providers are worried their Medicare claims could be garnished if they are not able to start repaying the loans next month.

“I think the Senate and a number of Republicans are seriously looking at giving some relief there because if that happens in August that is going to be a tremendous problem,” said Chip Kahn, president of the FAH.

The poll was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and was based on a survey of 800 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.