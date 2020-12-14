Hospitals in New York, Michigan and Massachusetts among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines

UPS to use sensors to track medical delivery
Both UPS an FedEx were contracted to ship the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to sites around the country. Hospitals in Michigan, Massachusetts and Maine were among the first to report receiving their first vaccines. (United Parcel Service)

Shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer began arriving at distribution sites around the U.S., including hospitals in New York, Michigan, Massachusetts and Maine on Monday.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency approval for the vaccine candidate created by Pfizer and BioNTech to be delivered in the U.S. Officials said over the weekend, the first shipments would go out starting Monday to 636 locations nationwide identified by the states and the territories. Many of those sites are health systems.

Officials have said Pfizer has 6.4 million doses available but are holding back 500,000 doses in reserve as a fail-safe for any problems that arise. From the remaining doses, they plan to hold back half to ship later this month to ensure all those who receive the first dose of the vaccine receive the required second dose. 

The Detroit Free Press reported crowds cheered as shipments left Pfizer facilities for distribution centers and airports Monday morning. 

 

 

Within the hour, the first shipments began arriving at distribution sites. At Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, officials said they received their vaccines at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

 

CBS Boston News reported Boston Medical Center was also among hospitals to receive vaccines.

 

At Northwell Health in New York City, nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first New Yorker to receive the vaccine in a publicized immunization.

 

Tampa General Hospital received its first doses via FedEx truck at 10:10 a.m. with the first shot administered to a nurse about an hour later, reported WFLA News Channel 8.

 

Read more on
COVID-19 Michigan Medicine Northwell Health Boston Medical Center

Suggested Articles

Both the AH&LA and AAHOA released statements in support of the President’s call for bipartisan efforts to improve border security and ongoing job growth.
Hospitals

AHA find faults in provider-friendly surprise billing deal

The American Hospital Association laid out several concerns with a provider-friendly congressional deal to end surprise medical bills.

by Robert King
A female healthcare worker talks to a male patient while sitting at a kitchen table
Hospitals

Industry Voices—Value-based models must be the future of care

The COVID-19 pandemic is making the most compelling argument yet for a fundamental shift in how our healthcare is funded and prioritized.

by Toyin Ajayi, MD, Cityblock Health
Gavel and flag in courtroom
Hospitals

27 states and D.C. urge HHS to rein in 340B drugmakers

A group of 27 states and the District of Columbia wrote to HHS asking the agency to stop drug companies restricting access to 340B drugs.

by Robert King