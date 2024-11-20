An emerging cyberthreat: vishing

Cyberattacks against healthcare organizations are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with new threats constantly emerging.

In this week's episode of "Podnosis," we dive into one of the latest tactics: voice phishing, or vishing. This form of cyberattack uses AI to impersonate voices over the phone to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Fierce Healthcare's Anastassia Gliadkovskaya interviews Nametag CEO Aaron Painter, who explains what vishing is, why it's a growing concern, and how organizations—especially in healthcare—can protect themselves.

