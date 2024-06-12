Cybersecurity lessons from the Change Healthcare hack

In late February, UnitedHealth Group’s Change Healthcare unit faced a significant ransomware attack, sending shockwaves through the healthcare sector with far-reaching financial consequences.

It has since come to light that the hackers exploited a vulnerability on a server lacking multi-factor authentication—a fundamental security measure.

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis”, Senior Writer Paige Minemyer sits down with Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle to explore the lessons healthcare organizations can learn from the Change Healthcare cyberattack and what it reveals about the industry’s current state of security readiness.

