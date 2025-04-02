Fierce Healthcare Layoff Tracker—Point32Health lays off 110 people; Penn Medicine cuts 300 roles

Fierce Healthcare is tracking workforce changes across healthcare in 2025. Stick with this tracker for the latest updates, and reach out to the team with any layoff news. Also, take a look back at our 2024 tracker.

April 2

Point32 lays off 110 workers

The parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care will be eliminating 110 employees from their positions.

The layoffs include impacted workers in mid-to senior-level positions, a news release explained.

Point32Health outlined to a desire to reduce administrative costs while "medical and pharmaceutical trends continue to climb to unprecedented levels," the company said.

“We do not take the decision to reduce our workforce lightly and it is made with great consideration,” said Eileen Auen, executive chair, Point32Health. “Administrative cost reductions is one action within our control.”

The news was first reported by the Boston Globe.

March 26

Penn Medicine eliminates 300 positions

The University of Pennsylvania Health System will be cutting about 300 positions amid its work "to ensure strong financial footing," a spokesperson confirmed.

The eliminations, reportedly disclosed to employees March 25 via an internal email, will include more than 100 positions that are "either vacant or held by employees who had already announced their plans to retire in the coming months," the spokesperson said.

Penn Medicine has roughly 49,000 employees and back in 2023 had laid off an undisclosed number of administrative positions. Those impacted in the latest round have been notified and will be receiving career transition services as well as salary and benefits continuation "for a period of time consistent with [the system's] policies," the spokesperson said.

"The position eliminations will not result in discontinuation of any patient care services or programs," they added, though there was no indication as to what type of roles are being eliminated.

March 24

Yale New Haven Health restructure could hit 'up to 38 individuals'

Connecticut's Yale New Haven Health "is redesigning its operating model" to consolidate its leadership team, a representative of the nonprofit system said in a statement.

That plan "will include changes to several management and administrative positions. Most individuals in existing positions will have opportunities within the new structure; however, their roles may change," the representative said.

There will be cases in which new positions won't be available, and "pending individual decisions, up to 38 individuals ... may no longer have a position within the organization," they said.

The five-hospital system has more than 31,000 employees, making it Connecticut's second-largest employer. The restructure is intended to streamline decision-making and "allow us to maintain a consistent care signature for the patients we serve today, while growing to serve more patients across our region," according to the statement.

March 7

Blue Cross of Idaho trim workforce after losing duals contract

Blue Cross of Idaho is reducing its workforce by 135 employees, the insurer confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

The company blamed the layoffs on the state health department's decision to not award Blue Cross of Idaho a contract over its dual-eligible population. The state partnered with Blue Cross of Idaho to create the dual-eligible program in 2014, but Idaho opted to choose just UnitedHealthcare and Molina Healthcare in December 2024 for its next contract round.

“Unfortunately, the loss of this program will require us to reduce our workforce, specifically the 135 employees directly related to the care of the dual population," said a Blues spokesperson. "This is a decision no one at the company takes lightly and is in no way a reflection of the quality of work and care accomplished by these employees. They have and will continue to support the duals members with dedication and compassion in the wake of [the state's] decision."

Blue Cross of Idaho serves more than 583,000 members. The news was first reported by BoiseDev.

March 4

CVS axes 183 workers in Massachusetts

CVS Health is further reducing its workforce, this time by 183 workers in Massachusetts.

Only three of the employees were Massachusetts residents, whereas the rest of the employees worked remotely out of state, a WARN filing shows. The company is permanently shutting down its ACO REACH business, and most of the layoffs will take effect May 3. Impacted workers include a chief medical officer of accountable care, a vice president of product & strategy for accountable care, case managers, community health workers, risk education consultants and senior clinical strategists.

“We remain committed to supporting these colleagues, who will receive severance pay and benefits, including access to outplacement services,” a CVS spokesperson told Fierce Healthcare in a statement. The spokesperson did not give further indication on the company's stance toward the ACO REACH program.

This year, the company has announced layoffs in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Kansas. CVS previously announced it would trim the jobs of 2,900 workers, mostly in corporate positions, to save more than $2 billion in expenses

Feb. 24

United Medical Center closure to leave 485 jobless

United Medical Center in Washington D.C. will be permanently closing on April 15, leaving 485 people who work at the city-owned hospital out of a job.

The cuts were disclosed to the district's Department of Employment Services on Feb. 20 in a WARN notice filing, which has the layoffs occurring on "various dates through Sept. 30, 2025."

The nearly 60-year-old hospital announced its closure plans earlier this month in an online notice to its patients. That release highlighted the opening of the full-service Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, owned by Universal Health Services, concurrent with the April 15 closure.

Feb. 24

Orlando Health closing Steward-acquired hospital, offers new positions to 940 eliminated workers

Orlando Health is closing one of the hospitals it acquired during Steward Health Care System's bankruptcy, a decision that will impact 940 of the hospital's employees, according to a WARN notice filing.

However, the system wrote that it is guaranteeing positions for any of the affected employees "who are in good standing and are open to taking jobs at other Orlando Health facilities." The system previously said it has over 3,000 open positions that could be filled.

Orlando Health will be kicking off job transition workshops, career counseling and career fairs to those whose positions were eliminated.

The 298-bed Rockledge Hospital is slated to close on April 22. It was one of the facilities Orlando Health acquired from Steward with the intention of preventing a shutdown—however, in statements given to press, the system said post-purchase inspections revealed "years of neglect" and extensive maintenance needs that would prove more costly than a fresh rebuild. Orlando Health said it plans to demolish Rockledge Hospital and begin work on a new facility.

Feb. 24

Kindred Hospitals' long-term care closures cut 157 jobs

Over 150 people will be losing their positions following the closure of two long-term acute care hospitals owned by Kindred Hospitals, which is part of ScionHealth, according a WARN notice and the Chicago Tribune.

Seventy-four come from the 103-bed Kindred Chicago Lakeshore, and 83 from the 64-bed Kindred Hospital Sycamore. The system previously said it planned to close the facilities by April 30, but is pushing a state regulator to permit an earlier shutdown. The facilities had been running at relatively low occupancy, prompting the decision to begin sending their patients to other nearby facilities run by Kindred.

In a statement to press, Kindred said it has offered other roles at its hospitals to "substantially all employees, including all frontline employees in good standing."

Feb. 21

Corewell Health eliminates administrative staff

Corewell Health, a 21-hospital nonprofit based in Michigan with over 65,000 employees, has confirmed layoffs affecting non-clinical workers.

The system declined to specify how many workers were affected, or whether any severance or other resources would be available to them.

"Like health systems across the country, we have made some staffing changes in some non-patient facing, administrative roles," it wrote in an emailed statement. "These changes will help us continue to provide high-quality care for the long term in a challenging economic environment for healthcare. We are grateful for the contributions and service provided by our team members."

Social media posts cited by media reports on the layoffs suggest about 190 employees, some of whom were remote or worked on medical coding and billing, were affected.

Feb. 13

Optum eliminates 71 positions in New Jersey

Optum Services is letting go of 71 workers in New Jersey, the company announced in a WARN filing at the end of January.

The layoffs will take effect April 23. There will be 14 clinical review coordinators losing their job, in addition to several pharmacy care coordinators, customer service supervisors and nurse practitioners.

It is the latest mass layoff posting from the company in New Jersey, which announced a reduction in force of 160 employees in its OptumCare division.

Optum's stated reason for the layoffs was “alignment of capabilities and services to meet the evolving needs of our business and those we serve.” Workers can receive benefits through the Employee Assistance Program for up to 36 months and health benefits through COBRA.

The company employs more than 6,000 people in New Jersey and is currently hiring, the company told Fierce Healthcare.

Last year, Optum discontinued its virtual care division, and mass layoffs at Optum Home & Community Care, Landmark Health and naviHealth. An Optum facility in Toledo, Ohio closed by September.

The company announced it was laying off 524 workers and closing 15 locations in California.

Feb. 11

Queen’s Health Systems removing, adjusting nearly 100 jobs

The Queen’s Health Systems, a nonprofit health system and Hawaii's largest employer, shared on Feb. 6 that it would be trimming positions to improve operational efficiency.

According to a statement from President and CEO Jason Chang, the changes would affect "less than 1%" of the system's 9,500-person workforce. A representative of the Hawaii Nurses' Association told Hawaii News Now that seven union nurses were included among the "nearly 100" layoffs.

Chang said the organization was "deeply committed to supporting [those affected] as they explore other opportunities, both within our health system, where we have a number of openings, as well as externally." He also said Queen's Health Systems would be "providing them with resources to assist with applications and job searches."

Feb. 10

Mass General Brigham announces wave of nonclinical layoffs amid budget deficits

Nonprofit giant Mass General Brigham will be laying off numerous nonclinical employees to close major budget shortfalls.

The organization declined to share how many employees may be affected. A representative instead pointed to a $250 million two-year budget gap the system is working to close, but noted that the total is “not a direct correlation to the number of roles.”

The integrated health system is Massachusetts’ largest private employer with more than 80,000 workers and $20.6 billion in total operating revenue for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

Read more here.

CVS cuts workforce by 87 employees

CVS Health is expanding the scope of its layoffs in Connecticut and is cutting more workers in Rhode Island.

In Connecticut, the company filed two separate WARN notices in recent weeks, announcing “further reductions” following a round of layoffs starting in October.

The insurer let go of 35 employees, 13 of which worked in-person. Other employees worked from other states. Impacted positions include nurses, clinical support and financial analysts. The layoffs will take effect in March and June.

In Rhode Island, 38 employees will be let go in June, a WARN filing states. In Minnesota, at the tail end of January, CVS announced 14 employees would not be retained.

The company also laid off 164 workers in Kansas, citing a need to reduce its workforce after unexpectedly missing out on a Medicaid contract in the state, reported Fierce Healthcare.

Baystate Health trims 98 corporate positions

Massachusetts-based nonprofit Baystate Health confirmed Tuesday that it is eliminating 98 positions across the organization—some of which were vacant, and some of which will result in "individuals leaving Baystate."

The five-hospital system said it is working to find different roles for some of those affected, and will be providing severance pay and "other job support, including access to career transition services" for others who are eligible.

The affected positions represent less than a percent of Baystate's nearly 13,000 workforce and reflect corporate roles. The system continues "to aggressively recruit, hire and retain physicians, Advanced Practice Providers and bed-side caregivers," according to a statement.

Baystate has been working to tighten its organizational structures since October. November saw the kickoff of a "$225 million transformational journey," which was accompanied by 134 layoffs among those in management positions.

"We have active workstreams right now in workforce, supply chain, pharmacy, and revenue cycle management, amongst others," the system said in its statement. "Our disciplined focus on core operations and strategic growth must become part of our daily routine."

Highmark Health IT subsidiary lays off 208 workers

Feb. 4

enGen, the information technology subsidiary of Highmark Health, has laid off 208 employees, the insurer confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

Of the affected workers, 186 are individual contributor positions and 22 are management level.

Highmark said in a statement it is “transforming to meet the changing needs” of the company to operate more efficiently.

“We are focused on building the workforce of future [sic], which requires identifying talent gaps, investing in in-demand roles, such as nursing, and adapting technologies, such as AI, to better anticipate demand and drive value for consumers,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are also looking for opportunities to transition/centralize/shift work that enables our employees to leverage their skill sets and work at the top of their license.”

Workers resided in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York and other states, the Post-Gazette reported.

In a similar statement last year, the company said Highmark was looking to developing the workforce of the future and invest in nursing and AI.

Endeavor Health cuts over 100 jobs

Jan. 30

Endeavor Health, a nine-hospital system in Illinois formerly known as NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health, confirmed plans to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services at its Northwest Community Hospital beginning April 11.

The decision is expected "to impact approximately 100" hospital employees who the system is "hopeful" will take up other positions within the organization.

"This change is driven [by] a sustained decrease in demand for inpatient behavioral health services as we have seen an increased emphasis on outpatient and community-based care and telehealth services, and the opportunity and need to align our expertise and resources to provide safe, high-quality patient care," a representative wrote in a statement. "We have an exceptional, dedicated behavioral health team at NCH, and we remain committed to helping them explore other opportunities at and beyond Endeavor Health."

The organization said it doesn't expect the service line closure will harm local access to care due to "excess capacity" around the hospital and the broader system. There will be no changes to outpatient behavioral care at the hospital, which "remains as strong as ever" and is slated to grow as the system adds providers, creates specialty programs and integrates counselors with primary care offices.

Beyond the service line closure, the statement also addressed a separate "small number of individuals impacted across various other areas of our organization." The system did not specify how many employees this includes, but said "[t]he number of impacted individuals is relatively small given the size of the health system, and we are committed to supporting all those who are impacted."

GuideWell cutting 3% of workforce

Jan. 27

GuideWell, the parent company of Florida Blue, is reducing its staff by 3% as it takes steps to "streamline" the organization, a spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

While GuideWell did not say how many individuals this impacts specifically, the company did not that it would include people working in 29 states. GuideWell chose to make some organizational shifts as it focuses on "adapting to changing market conditions as part of our continuous focus on operational effectiveness and efficiency," the spokesperson said.

The effected employees and the organization broadly will be supported during the transition period, the spokesperson said.

"The health care industry is facing complex challenges, including competitive market conditions, regulatory changes, and rising medical costs," they said. "We are driving necessary innovation and transformation to keep healthcare costs under control, advance operational excellence, and make improvements in care for our members."

"GuideWell and its Florida Blue subsidiary are mission driven, financially strong, and well-positioned for the challenges and opportunities ahead," the spokesperson said.

Cleveland Clinic eliminates 114 administrative management roles

Nonprofit health system Cleveland Clinic said it is cutting 3% of its administrative management to create "efficiencies in how we manage our organization," CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., said during Jan. 27 "State of the Clinic" address.

The cuts, which were reported in press a few days prior, spanned multiple departments in nonclinical areas. Those affected may apply to other open positions within Cleveland Clinic or opt to accept a severance package, per the reports.

The eliminations come as Cleveland Clinic disclosed above-expected revenues for 2024 as well as a 1.7% operating margin, which Mihaljevic said fell below the organization's 2.7% target. He attributed the shortcoming to an “unexpected increase in charity care totaling $370 million,” smaller discounts on drug treatments and surging malpractice insurance costs. Accompanying materials also pointed to workforce shortages and inflation.

“This type of decision is never easy and we are supporting our administrative managers during their transition,” he said during the address.

Lehigh Valley Health Network lays off 'approximately 100'

Jan. 22

Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley Health Network confirmed "approximately 100" layoffs following "some changes in areas that provide outpatient care to align the staffing structure with community needs," according to a statement provided by a representative of the health system.

The organization employs more than 23,000 people and runs hospitals and other outpatient locations across 10 counties in eastern Pennsylvania. Last summer it merged with nearby academic system Jefferson Health, creating a combined organization of 65,000 workers, 32 hospitals and more than 700 care sites serving the tristate area.

Adjustments that led to the layoffs began "well in advance" of the merger "as a way to ensure operational efficiency so that we can invest in the programs and services our communities need," according to the statement. No information was given about specific roles affected, severance or other support for those affected.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan offers buyouts

Jan. 21

Workers for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are considering whether to accept employee buyouts as the health plan looks to shed $600 million in administrative costs over several years.

The insurer says increased medical utilization and rising prices for prescription and specialty drugs are two primary reasons for the buyouts. It will now offer voluntary separation until the end of the month for more than 700 employees who are retirement eligible this year.

“Our company has lost more than $1 billion on our core health insurance business in two years, and these costs are now weighing heavily upon our ability to continue providing affordable health coverage,” said a spokesperson. “As we take double-digit premium increases out to our fully-insured customers now to account for the higher costs we are experiencing, we have a responsibility to look inward and take steps to lower our own costs.”

BCBSM needs to cut $285 million in costs this year alone, reported the Detroit Free Press, but an internal memo circulated to employees did not indicate how many employees the health plan hopes accept the offer.

In June, the insurer said it would no longer cover GLP-1 drugs for large group fully insured plans as of Jan. 1. Health plans across the country have adopted similar practices due to the exorbitant cost of GLP-1 drugs in the country.

Jefferson Health outsources 171 support roles

Jefferson Health is trimming 171 jobs come March 10 as it outsources back-office support roles, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report citing state regulatory documents.

The roles affected are mostly remote and cover areas such as billing, insurance preauthorization and clinical documentation. Some of those being laid off are represented by a union.

The health system did not share what company it has tapped to outsource the roles.

Steward Health Care fails to find buyer for Sharon Regional Medical Center

The Jan. 6 closure of Steward Health Care's Sharon Regional Medical Center in western Pennsylvania brought 848 layoffs, according to two WARN filings from December.

The hospital's fate has been in question for months as for-profit Steward navigated its bankruptcy proceedings. The company had initially been working with Meadville Medical Center to secure a sale but turned to Tenor Health Partners after that deal fell through. However, Steward and Tenor were unable to come up with an agreement before a Jan. 6 deadline.

The pair is reportedly still in talks to close a deal, which could reopen the hospital.