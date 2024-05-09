Fierce Healthcare layoff tracker—Highmark axes 200 jobs since March; Kaiser Permanente plans to lay off 76

Last year, the Fierce Healthcare team compiled a running tally of layoffs across the industry, as well as ongoing updates from hospitals specifically as they emerged from a financially damaging 2022.

Now, we're doing the same for similar workforce changes in 2024. Stick with this tracker for the latest updates, and reach out to the team with any layoff news.

UPDATED at 11:17 a.m. on May 9

Highmark has laid off 47 people, which comes on the heels of layoffs that impacted 182 employees in March, according to a report from PennLive.

A spokesperson from the insurer confirmed the layoffs to the newspaper, and the company said in a statement that its push toward transformation requires taking a close look at its operations.

"Highmark Health is actively transforming to meet the changing needs of members and our communities through our Living Health model while maintaining financial strength and stability," the Pittsburgh-based insurer said.

Highmark said that it is focused on building the "workforce of the future," with investments in areas like AI and nursing, and emphasized that while it has laid off workers this year, it's also hiring.

Kaiser Permanente filed regulatory notices outlining plans to lay off 76 California employees by June 21.

None of the employees are represented by a union, and many hold IT and marketing roles within the system. A representative of the organization has told media that it will be providing severance and career support services for those affected.

The layoffs are the latest wave of reductions at Kaiser Permanente, which has now laid off roughly 350 workers since last November. These have largely affected IT and administrative positions.