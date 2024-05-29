Special report: Nominations for Fierce Healthcare's 2024 Most Influential Minority Executives now open!
A look at telehealth's future and an omnichannel approach to care

By Ayla Ellison, Emma Beavins May 29, 2024 9:04am
This week on "Podnosis," we dive into the topic of telehealth and its role in a comprehensive approach to healthcare.  

Emma Beavins from Fierce Healthcare interviews CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Sree Chaguturu, M.D., to talk about retail telehealth, CVS Health’s telehealth strategy and Chaguturu’s position as the chair of the American Telemedicine Association's board of directors.  

