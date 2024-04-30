Walmart shuttering all 51 health centers, citing lack of profitability

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Walmart is shuttering all 51 of its healthcare clinics along with its virtual care services, the retail giant announced Tuesday morning.

"Through our experience managing Walmart Health centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care, we determined there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue," company executives announced in a press release.

Walmart Health launched in 2019 and has since expanded to 51 facilities in five states.

Company executives said the decision to close more than 50 health centers across five states and shut down the virtual care offering "was not easy."

"This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," executives wrote.

Walmart did not share a specific date for when each center will close.

The move is a dramatic turnaround from the retailer’s previously announced plans to expand its health clinics. Earlier this month, Walmart Health announced plans to open a new clinic in Houston, Texas, though headwinds have forced the company to push back the opening of clinics in certain regions until early 2025.

The retail giant said a year ago that it intended to nearly double its footprint by the end of 2024, opening 75 locations by the end of the year. However, pressures related to construction resources have led it to pump the brakes on six health centers planned for the Phoenix region and four in Oklahoma City, delaying them to the beginning of next year, a spokesperson told Fierce Healthcare.

That said, Walmart said it was still on track to open the planned 75 locations by early 2025, the spokesperson said earlier this month.

The move comes as other retailers struggle with primary care businesses. Walgreens is scaling back the footprint of its primary care clinic chain VillageMD. The drugstore chain is in the process of shuttering 160 VillageMD locations.

VillageMD has already exited 140 locations and has exited or already notified patients that it is exiting Florida, Indiana, Chicago, Boston, Rhode Island and Las Vegas, Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth told investors during the company's fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings on March 28. ​Walgreens reported a steep quarterly loss in Q2, reflecting a nearly $6 billion write-down in the value of its investment in VillageMD.

The retail pharmacy operator invested $1 billion in VillageMD in 2020 and then sunk $5.2 billion into the primary care company in 2021, making it the majority owner with a 63% stake.

“Given their scale, it’s not very believable that Walmart ‘cannot’ operate primary care clinics profitably, which calls into question why they haven’t – lack of interest, poor execution, etc.” said Hal Andrews, president and CEO of healthcare data analytics company Trilliant Health, in a written comment provided to Fierce Healthcare. “Whatever the reason, if the largest company in the largest country in the world cannot – or won’t - operate primary care clinics profitably, it is ominous for the future of rural healthcare in America.”

Walmart will no longer operate health centers but will continue to provide health and wellness services across the country through its nearly 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers. The company touted that it has expanded the clinical capabilities of its pharmacies the presence of its stores in medical provider shortage areas, often serving as the “front door of healthcare.”

Walmart said its optical business is growing and recently expanded with more than 200 vision centers along with new tech-enabled optical tools, like virtual try-on capabilities.

“We will continue to innovate as we grow our core businesses and launch even more services like the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute and health programs to join our fresh food and OTC offerings in helping our customers live better,” executives said.