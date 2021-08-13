Teladoc, Epic and Intermountain execs share their thoughts on HIMSS21 and why they made the trek to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—They came for the vaccine mandate and they stayed for the face-to-face (albeit masked) networking.

About 19,300 people attended the 2021 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Conference in Las Vegas, according to an estimate late Thursday from the conference host, HIMSS. About 5,000 people logged on for the digital program. The conference typically draws around 40,000 people annually, HIMSS reports. There were roughly 700 exhibiting companies this year, also about half the typical volume.

HIMSS21 served as a test case for the healthcare and events industries, as the first and largest healthcare conference to hold an in-person event in the past 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Each exhibiting company and attendee had to make a thoughtful decision about whether to fly themselves or their staff to Las Vegas to participate in a large group event even as the delta variant continues to surge across the country. This year’s attendance numbers—about half of the usual number of people the event typically draws—reflects the ongoing hesitation that many people feel about attending an in-person event.

Hal Wolf, president of HIMSS, told reporters Wednesday he was “thrilled” with the participation at HIMSS21. “The staff has done a phenomenal job with social distancing and in talking to vendors, there is a consistent story coming out, ‘yes, there are fewer people here but people here are really engaged.’ The conversations taking place are very rich,” he said.

Staff writer Dave Muoio and I spoke with attendees and exhibitors on the ground at HIMSS21 and we also heard a consistent story: the opportunity for networking was a primary reason to come to Las Vegas and HIMSS’ vaccination mandate was a pivotal factor in the decision to attend.

Of course, judging by some Tweets and comments made to fellow journalists, not every exhibitor was happy about the set-up, with some complaining about low traffic on the exhibitor floor and attendees also grumbling about the long distances between HIMSS venues (I logged 56,000 steps in four days!).

Here’s what executives had to say about their reasons for attending and how they strategized their presence at HIMSS21:

Commitment to the health IT industry

Health Catalyst significantly scaled back its on-site staff and modified its booth to accommodate social distancing measures.

“We spaced across the booths wider, we reduced the meeting space we have, we have increased air filtration in the rooms. We took a very proactive approach to how we built the booth. It’s not the same strategy we would have pursued had there not been COVID, so I think with the modifications we made, the data we were looking at, we still felt it was worth being here and still attend,” Ben Cook, vice president of marketing at Health Catalyst told Fierce Healthcare.

A few months ago, as vaccinations rolled out, the modifications seemed unnecessary, he said.

“I had this thought, ‘Man, we probably overdid it with COVID precautions. We’re going to look silly.’ Now when we see what’s happening with Nevada and other places, I’m actually really glad we did that. It helps people feel more comfortable, ensures they can still participate but in a safe way,” he said.

As HIMSS was the first large conference the company’s staff had attended since the pandemic started, Health Catalyst clearly communicated to employees about the vaccination requirement and the latest data on COVID so they could make an informed decision. “[We told them] if you don’t feel comfortable being there you can absolutely pull out, there’s no requirement that you be there,” he said. “Their safety is our priority.”

Empty booth space turned into much-appreciated sitting areas (Fierce Healthcare)

A number of employees pulled out but Cook insists it’s not because they were uncomfortable. “It was more that their clients were no longer attending. They didn’t feel that the cost justified they come out or come out as long. A lot shortened their stay, but I don’t necessarily think it was from a concern for COVID and the number,” he said.

At the end of the day, exhibiting at the conference was more than just a business opportunity, he said.

“I think for us, it just shows a commitment to this space, to thought leadership around healthcare IT and, again, how important this moment is with COVID—the need for better data, analytics to drive those decisions. We’re probably not going to see as much ROI from the show this year, but we felt given the fact that we had invested and we’re a continuing member of HIMSS and a supporter of HIMSS, we felt that at least having a presence here was of value,” he said.

Electronic health records (EHR) vendor Epic once again had one of the largest booths at the conference.

"Coming into it, we didn't know what to expect, who would be here and who wouldn't," said Katie Lee, who leads Epic's events teams.

"We’ve participated in HIMSS for decades and we think of it as a meeting that’s very important to the industry and our customers. We are pleased that it’s a vaccinated event, that makes a big difference," she said. "We're happy with the turnout. It’s buzzing and there’s high energy."

Comfortable with risk management steps

Bill Evans, chief marketing officer at Komodo Health, applauded HIMSS’ decision to require vaccinations and masks and the efforts to space booths apart on the show floor.

“We felt that the risk was being managed well enough that we were comfortable. We also made it voluntary for the folks in our company, so if you did not feel comfortable traveling, comfortable being here, you certainly did not have to. Everybody who is working the show felt comfortable making an informed decision,” he said.

The projected attendance numbers were “healthy enough” that it justified the company’s full attention and it moved forward with staffing a booth at the conference.

“We had already made the investments and commitments to be here. So that combination of folks fully understanding what the situation was, providing our own management around making sure people felt comfortable, and then once we were here [using] hand sanitizer, masks, all that stuff,” he said.

A sign in an empty booth directs attendees to the company website (Fierce Healthcare)

Evans believes that are several value-adds to attending in-person and having a booth on the exhibition floor.