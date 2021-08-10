HIMSS21 Roundup—Zoom launches mobile browser for telehealth visits; Samsung unveils tech for 'smart hospitals'

Zoom launches new telehealth feature to improve accessiblity

Video conferencing company Zoom unveiled the beta version of a new mobile browser feature that frees patients using the platform for a telehealth visit from needing to download a dedicated app.

Initially available on iOS, the client allows patients to click on a Zoom meeting link from their provider and join a virtual appointment directly from a mobile browser. The call itself will also have a simplified version of the Zoom user interface that’s easier for use on a mobile device, the company said in a blog post.

Providers on the other end of the call retain the privileges and features of hosting a Zoom telehealth session as usual, such as virtual backgrounds and administrator-scheduled appointments.

By offering a simplified mobile experience, however, providers and their IT teams won’t have to dedicate as much time to walking patients through the platform, the company said.

Similar rollouts for other operating systems are planned for later release, Zoom said. It also teased future features such as virtual waiting rooms and the ability to send an invite without displaying the address of the web scheduler.

Philips rolls out new cloud-based solutions to integrate informatics

Royal Philips highlighted two new additions to its HealthSuite line of cloud-based healthcare informatics offerings: Philips Acute Care Telehealth and Philips Patient Flow Capacity Suite.

The former is a configurable virtual care platform for systems that builds on the Philips’ tele-ICU offerings. Hospitals can scale Acute Care Telehealth across multiple facilities as need and deploy it as either a centralized command center or across units as a decentralized system, the company said. The other new showing provides healthcare customers with a means to visualize the entire patient journey and, with the support of machine learning analytics, make informed decisions regarding patient flow.

The tools can predict changes in demand, make patient transition decisions and identify bottlenecks in patient flow, the company said.

Samsung unveils mobile digital solutions for "smart hospitals"

Technology giant Samsung came to Vegas with three healthcare announcements in tow.

First on the list is a new partnership with Logitech that will focus on telehealth offerings for healthcare organizations. The deal aims to pair complementary technologies from the two companies into singular offerings—monitors and displays from Samsung and conferencing cameras from Logitech.

Samsung also rolled out a new model of its web-enabled televisions specifically designed for use in patient rooms that, among other things, allow patients to control their environment through the remote and screen display.

Finally, the tech company announced a program to help provider organizations more easily access federal and state grants for smart hospital investments. The Samsung Grants Support Program can provide information, consulting and customized funded research to support new or ongoing healthcare tech initiatives.

Chooch AI introduced computer vision models

Chooch AI announced the availability of several new computer vision models built for use in healthcare settings.

According to the announcement, the new models can be deployed to: collect data and trigger alerts in smart operation rooms, monitor for in-hospital patient safety events or worker compliance with safety precautions, quickly characterize microscopy slides and support radiology imaging analysis.

Each offering is scalable, the company said, and designed to offload time-consuming tasks around data collection, bundling deep learning components, labeling and other areas.