Anthem to pay $39M to state AGs to settle landmark 2015 data breach

Five years after a landmark cybersecurity event, Anthem has resolved the last open investigation into the healthcare breach.

The insurance giant has reached a settlement with a group of State Attorney Generals over the historic 2015 hack into its computer network.

Anthem will pay a $39.5 million settlement in connection with the state AGs' investigation.

New Whitepaper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new whitepaper. Download Whitepaper

As part of the settlement, Anthem has also undertaken commitments to better protect its members' information, the company said in a press release.

In 2015, Anthem was hit with a massive cybersecurity breach that put about 80 million individuals' data at risk, including current and former customers, current employees and even Anthem's CEO, Joseph Swedish. It's the largest healthcare breach to date.

RELATED: DOJ charges Chinese national, accomplice in landmark Anthem hack

"Anthem does not believe it violated the law in connection with its data security and is not admitting to any such violations in this settlement with the State Attorneys General," the company said in a statement.

In May 2019, federal prosecutors charged a Chinese national and an unnamed accomplice for hacking into Anthem's computer systems.

The hackers allegedly identified and ultimately stole data concerning approximately 78.8 million persons from Anthem’s computer network, including names, health identification numbers, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

At the time of the incident, Anthem engaged with the FBI and a security organization and took immediate action to investigate and assist consumers and customers, the company said. Following the investigations, no evidence has been found that information obtained through the 2015 cyber-attack targeting Anthem has resulted in fraud.

RELATED: Anthem hack compromises info for 80 million customers

The insurer said it was the victim of a sophisticated state sponsored criminal attack group.

"The company is grateful for the support and partnership of the FBI and extended law enforcement teams investigating this attack and to the Department of Justice for their efforts to bring the criminal attack group to justice when two members of that group were indicted in 2019," Anthem said.

The recent settlement is on top of the record-setting $16 million settlement that Anthem paid to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights.

The company also agreed to a $115 million settlement to resolve class action lawsuits filed by victims of the breach.