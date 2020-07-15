Amazon teams with Crossover Health to pilot employee health centers

Amazon logo on the side of a building
Amazon is collaborating with national provider Crossover Health to pilot health centers near its fulfillment centers and operations facilities in Texas, with additional centers planned for other states in months ahead. Available exclusively to Amazon employees and their families, the launch of the new Neighborhood Health Centers will provide a range of primary care services for Amazon employees across the country. (Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Amazon has teamed up with buzzy tech-enabled primary care group Crossover Health to launch health centers near its fulfillment centers and operations facilities. 

The first pilot of the "Neighborhood Health Centers"— which will made available exclusively to the tech giant's employees and their families—will be located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials said. Crossover will fully operate and staff the centers, providing "full-spectrum acute, chronic, and preventive primary care, prescription medications, vaccinations, behavioral health services, physical therapy, chiropractic care, health coaching, and care navigation to specialty referral services," officials said.

Amazon ultimately expects to establish 20 health centers in five cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, Louisville, Kentucky; Detroit, and San Bernardino/Moreno Valley, California.

Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: Using Secure Patient Communications for Curbside Check-In

Learn how healthcare organizations are using virtual check-in to deliver patient-centric experiences that are safe, convenient and secure. Watch this 30-minute on-demand webinar to learn more.

RELATED: It's not just Amazon: Employers are turning 'activist' when it comes to healthcare

“Across the U.S., an increasing number of patients do not have easy access to a primary care physician and instead utilize emergency or urgent care options, which is not only more expensive for patients, but also overlooks important preventative care opportunities,” said Darcie Henry, Amazon’s vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We want to solve that for our employees, and the launch of these new Neighborhood Health Centers will provide a range of quality primary care services for employees across the country—further strengthening Amazon’s industry-leading benefits program, which provides comprehensive healthcare for employees starting on day one of employment.”

Crossover was founded in 2010 as a solution for self-funded employers to help curb healthcare costs by ensuring their workforce received well-coordinated care aimed at improving outcomes and reducing costs. It got a major boost early on when it partnered to offer employee clinics for Apple. They've built a roster to include companies Microsoft and LinkedIn. 

Officials say the first health center created through the partnership will offer extended hours to accommodate various employee work schedules. Same-day pediatric services will also be available. 

RELATED: Amazon launches pilot of virtual employee medical service Amazon Care

Read more on
Primary Care Payment Models Amazon

Suggested Articles

Practices

Cityblock Health nabs $54M funding round

Cityblock Health just scored $54 million in funding to help grow its care model for underserved populations.

by Heather Landi
Fauci
Practices

Fauci calls for U.S. to hit 'reset button'

That doesn't mean the nation's top infectious disease expert thinks the economy should shut down. Here's what Anthony Fauci, M.D., said…

by Tina Reed
Finance earnings stock ticker graph
Tech

GoHealth banks a $914M IPO

GoHealth saw its shares jump Wednesday on the heels of a blockbuster initial public offering that raised $914 million.

by Heather Landi