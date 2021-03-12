Amazon, Crossover Health expand employee health clinics to two more states

Last year, Amazon announced it was teaming up with buzzy tech-enabled primary care group Crossover Health to launch health centers near its fulfillment centers and operations facilities.

The tech giant is working with the health startup to expand the "neighborhood health centers" to Detroit and two California metro areas, the companies announced this week.

The program has now launched in five major regions, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and Louisville, to serve Amazon employees and their families.

The companies have launched 17 new health centers to provide "full-spectrum acute, chronic, and preventive primary care, same-day pediatrics, prescriptions, vaccinations, behavioral health services, physical therapy, health coaching, and care navigation for specialty referrals and diagnostic services."

Crossover fully operates and staffs the centers and also provides virtual care to employees.

The health centers provide services to over 115,000 Amazon workers and their dependents since the program first launched in late 2020. The company said more than 75% of its employees are within 10 miles of one of these centers.

"Amazon's top priority is the health and wellness of our employees and as part of our industry-leading benefits, we are pleased to offer affordable, high-quality health care options including virtual services for our employees and their families as part of this collaboration with Crossover Health," said Derek Rubino, senior program manager, workplace health and safety special programs at Amazon in a statement.

Crossover was founded in 2010 as a solution for self-funded employers to help curb healthcare costs by ensuring their workforce received well-coordinated care aimed at improving outcomes and reducing costs. It got a major boost early on when it partnered to offer employee clinics for Apple. They've built a roster to include companies Microsoft and LinkedIn.

To optimize availability and access to care, each center operates on extended hours during the workweek, during the weekends, and offers 24x7 on-call services to accommodate the various employee work and family schedules. Crossover is also registering to be a vaccination provider participating in the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Once registered, Crossover will be able to administer state-supplied vaccines to Amazon employees who meet eligibility criteria based on state and local health agency guidelines, the company said.

"Access to convenient comprehensive primary care is essential for all employees and we are proud to see the Neighborhood Health program with Amazon continue to expand throughout the country," said Sally Larwood, RN chief nursing officer at Crossover Health in a statement.

"Our unique Primary Health model delivers a better member experience and improves health outcomes—with care delivered through online and in-person care channels. We feel this comprehensive approach to relationship-based care will become the standard for self-insured employers as they evolve their health care strategies and drive better clinical and financial results."