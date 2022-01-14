Healthcare conferences to put on your calendar for 2022

Looking for healthcare events in 2022? We rounded up some of the top conferences, both virtual and live, that are on the calendar.

January

Jan. 5-8: International CES 2022 (Las Vegas)

Jan. 10-13: 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2022 (virtual)

Jan. 18-20: Fierce JPM Week 2022 (virtual)

Jan. 28-29: International Conference on Digital Healthcare ICDH (digital)

February

Feb. 2: Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit (West Coast - La Jolla, California)

Feb. 6-8: Fierce Clinical Trial Billing & Research Compliance Summit (New Orleans)

Feb. 14-18: SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

March

March 6-9: ViVE (sponsored by CHIME and HLTH) digital health conference (Miami Beach)

March 7-9: National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Leadership and Advocacy Conference (National Harbor, Maryland)

March 7-9: Rise National 2022 (Nashville, Tennessee)

March 11-15: SXSW Health and MedTech Track 2022 – entire SXSW March 11-20 (Austin, Texas)

March 14-17: Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) Executive Conference (Fort Lauderdale)

March 14-18: 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (Orlando)

April

April 4-5: 2022 Health Datapalooza and National Health Policy Conference (Arlington, Virginia)

April 11-13: Health 2.0 Conference (Las Vegas)

April 11-14: American Organization for Nursing Leadership 2022 Conference (San Antonio, Texas)

April 19-21: Business Group on Health 2022 Annual Conference (Nashville)

April 20: Fierce Health IT Summit (virtual)

April 24-27: American Hospital Association Annual Meeting (Washington, D.C.)

April 27-29: National Association of ACOs Spring Conference (Baltimore)

April 28-29: 2022 Annual Employee Health Care Conference (New York)

May

May 10-13: National Association of Healthcare Access Management Conference (San Diego)

May 16-17: Fierce Leaders in Life Sciences Summit (Boston)

May 17-19: WSJ The Future of Everything (New York City)

June

June 27-30: Annual World Health Care Congress (National Harbor, Maryland)

June 3-7: American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (Chicago)

June 8: Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit (East Coast - Boston)

June 11-15: American Medical Association Annual Meeting of the House of Delegates (Chicago)

June 21-23: America's Health Insurance Plans Institute & Expo (Las Vegas)

June 26-29: Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference (Denver)

July

July 17-19: 2022 AHA Leadership Summit (San Diego)

August

September

Sept. 7-9: National Association of ACOs Fall Conference (Washington, D.C.)

October

Oct. 24-25: The Conference for HR Leaders in Healthcare (Austin, Texas)

November

Nov. 13-16: HTLH 2022 (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27-Dec. 1: RSNA 2022, the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (Chicago)

December

Dec. 5-6: Next Generation Patient Experience conference (Indian Wells, California)

Did we miss any? Have plans changed? Email Heather Landi at [email protected].