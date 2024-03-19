FierceMadness: Grab a bracket and vote for the most overused buzzword in healthcare!

The NCAA basketball tournament gets underway today, and the Fierce Healthcare team is gearing up yet again for our annual #FierceMadness competition.

For the past two years, your votes have helped us determine the biggest power players in the industry. This year, we're taking a trip down memory lane to our first bracket competition in 2019, where we aimed to find the most overused buzzword in healthcare.

We've compiled 64 buzzwords—some that have remained relevant from our previous bracket, others that are new hot topics in the industry—under four categories: health technology, corporate speak, health policy and care delivery.

Grab a bracket and play along with us as we crown a winner. In 2019, I was all in on blockchain, which proved a fatal mistake back then. Now, I'm placing my bets on generative AI, though I'm keeping an eye on how GLP-1s perform in the competition, too.

We'll be sharing our picks this week as our tournament gets underway.

So, which is buzzier to you? Genomics or remote monitoring? Patient engagement vs. patient experience? Let us know through the survey below for round one. The polls will close at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.